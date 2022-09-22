Soilwork will move forward with their Australian tour in the wake of David Andersson’s death

Soilwork have confirmed that they plan to keep touring in the wake of David Andersson’s death, with their first run since he passed away being their Australian tour in November.

Andersson, who had played guitar in the Swedish metal band since 2012, died earlier this month at the age of 47. According to a statement shared by his surviving Soilwork bandmates, his death was caused by “alcohol and mental illness”.

In a new post shared to their social media, the band commemorated the one-month anniversary of Andersson’s final release with them – their 12th studio album, ‘Övergivenheten’ – by writing that he “poured so much of himself into this album, and together we created something really special”.

Detailing their plans to move forward without Andersson, the band continued in their statement: “We would like to emphasise that we will carry on the musical legacy of this band and continue to present ‘Övergivenheten’ to our fans, and bring the new songs on the road around the world in David’s memory.”

Soilwork went on to note that they are gearing up to announce the next slate of their “upcoming touring activities”, and that the Australian tour “will move on as scheduled”.

“We would also like to thank everyone for reaching out paying their respect and condolences,” the band continued, “as well as sharing beautiful memories with this band and David. Thank you for your compassion and understanding.”

Read the full statement below:

Soilwork’s Australian tour will begin in Perth, where the band will perform at the Magnet House on Tuesday November 1. They will head to Adelaide next, playing the Lion Arts Factory on Wednesday November 2, before playing shows Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane over the rest of that week. Tickets for all five shows are on sale now, and can be found here.

Soilwork’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Boorloo/Perth, Magnet House

Wednesday 2 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday 3 – Warrang/Sydney, Manning Bar

Friday 4 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Saturday 5 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo