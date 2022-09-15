Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47

David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed.

According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death

“We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork. “He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork’s musical journey forward.

“Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side. We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David’s family and friends in these tragic times.”

Soilwork formed in 1995 with Andersson joining in 2012. The guitarist appeared on four Soilwork albums, including the recently-released ‘Övergivenheten’.

Andersson also performed with The Night Flight Orchestra alongside Soilwork singer Björn ‘Speed’ Strid, Together, they recorded six studio albums including 2021’s ‘Aeromantic II’.

“Goodnight sweet doctor. We all hope you’ve finally found peace. We will miss you so much,” wrote the surviving members of the band. “His music will live on forever. Thank you for all the unforgettable times together. See you on the other side.”

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of David from @Soilwork. His guitar playing & personality brought so much to the band & he was a joy to work with. Our thoughts to everyone in his family, his friends & band mates. You can find the band's statement in the image below… pic.twitter.com/b243Q5ycu6 — Nuclear Blast Records (@nuclearblast) September 14, 2022

Rest in Peace, David Andersson, of the mighty Soilwork. Matthew 5:4 pic.twitter.com/Ih1hgZDWWD — Demon Hunter (@demonhunterband) September 14, 2022

R.I.P🕯️⚰️🕯️

DAVID ANDERSSON – Soilwork🇸🇪47! Just learnt of the sad passing of Soilwork's guitarist, Dr.Dave! Replaced Peter Wichers in 2012 and really found his place in Soilwork's line up. Another gone way too soon. Condolences to his family! #DavidAndersson @soilwork #RIP #KMaN pic.twitter.com/7EyKLxlkgm — KMäNriffs (@KManriffs) September 15, 2022