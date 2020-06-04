Soju Gang and Swerv to present Indigenous fundraiser livestream

A handful of Melbourne DJs will host a livestream to fundraise for grassroots Indigenous causes in light of the ongoing George Floyd protests in the US.
Presented by DJs Soju Gang and Swerv, the Spinning in Solidarity event will stream on the Queen’s Birthday public holiday (Monday June 8) from 2.30-9pm AEST via Twitch. The livestream will also feature sets from DJ PGZ, Jade Zoe, Koda, Jay Dean, Stevzar, Karia, JPS and Isaiah Morris.
Event organisers hope to raise $20,000 through GoFundMe, which will then be directed to the Joyce Carter memorial fund, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, Justice for David Dungay Jr. fund and the emergency fundraiser to support the family of Aunty Tanya Day.
In an Instagram post promoting the event, Soju Gang said the presenters acknowledge the “injustice, mistreatment and murder of blak bodies by the state”.
“As we watch from afar the continued killing of the black community in the US, we mourn and seek justice for lives taken at the hands of those sworn to serve and protect,” the artist said.
“Our Aboriginal and Torres Strait community face the same violence – and for too long we have ignored them. Their deaths go unnoticed and their fight for justice is swept aside.
It’s time we stand up for our blak community here at home.”
Protests across the country will be held this weekend in solidarity with the US protests and in response to the systemic discrimination levelled against First Nations communities in Australia.