Soju Gang’s SorBaes festival to return next month with Barkaa, Kira Puru and more

Barkaa, Kira Puru and Jerome Farah are among the names announced for the second edition of DJ and designer Soju Gang‘s SorBaes festival – billed as “SorBaes: Double Dip!” – which is set to take place next month.

The festival ran for the first time in 2021. The “Double Dip” edition will once again be held at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and will run on March 13.

Other performers on the bill include Baro Sura, Mulalo, a set from Soju Gang herself and more. Food trucks, curated art spaces and market stalls will also be onsite at the all-ages event. See the full line-up below.

Tickets for this year’s edition of SorBaes are on sale now, with $2 every ticket sale being donated to the Dhadjowa Foundation. Established by Apryl Day, the daughter of the late Aunty Tanya Day, the foundation supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose loved ones have died in custody.

“‘SorBaes: Double Dip!’ is about bringing together and celebrating not only Melbourne’s, but Australia’s diverse, genre-evolving music scene,” Soju Gang explained in a statement.

“There’s so many different spaces that thrive and co-exist here that everyone may not know about. I feel like SorBaes is an opportunity for me to pull back the curtain and share that with everyone: the beauty of opening yourself up to new sounds and vibrations, and even more, the importance of supporting our local talent here.”

The line-up for SorBaes: Double Dip is:

Barkaa

Baro Sura

Jerome Farah

Kira Puru

Lay

Mulalo

Young Rorty

Mirasia (DJ)

Smilez (DJ)

Soju Gang (DJ)

Swerv (DJ)