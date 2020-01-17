Solange cancels two of four Sydney Opera House shows

Solange Knowles has cancelled two of her four upcoming shows at the Sydney Opera House due to “the physical demands” of the concerts.

The US musician was due to play the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on January 27, 28, 30 and 31. The first two shows have been called off.

“Due to the physical demands of the shows and having sought medical advice, Solange’s performances for Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January 2020 have been cancelled,” a statement on the venue’s website reads.

“Solange apologises for any disappointment and looks forward to putting on the best shows possible for her Australian fans on the two remaining dates.

“The performances by Solange in the Concert Hall on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 January 2020 will proceed as scheduled and tickets are currently still available.”

The venue also notes that refunds are being processed automatically for all patrons who held tickets for the cancelled concerts.

Solange’s outing at the Sydney Opera House will mark the Australian premiere of a special show titled ‘Witness!’ The show, which incorporates music from her 2019 album ‘When I Get Home’, is described as “a multi-sensory experience featuring over 30 musicians and performers including an ensemble of brass, strings, dancers and her signature soul thumping bass”.

Solange last played the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE 2018.