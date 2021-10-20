Solange launches free digital library with rare works from Black authors

Solange has launched a new free digital library with her Saint Heron foundation, featuring rare literature by Black authors.

Available on the Saint Heron website, the first season of the library is curated by Rosa Duffy, the founder of the Atlanta-based Community Bookstore.

Explaining the idea behind the scheme, Solange said in a statement: “The Saint Heron Library continues the work we have been building by preserving collections of creators with the urgency they deserve. Together we seek to create an archive of stories and works we deem valuable.

“These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us.

“I look forward to the Saint Heron library continuously growing and evolving and over the next decade becoming a sacred space for literature and expressions for years to come.”

The Saint Heron Community Library is officially open. Register for your library card and view full details now at https://t.co/XqTR5Ap0GA pic.twitter.com/5Q7io3RxCy — SAINT HERON (@SaintHeron) October 18, 2021

The books will be able to be rented out on a first-come, first-served basis, and are available to rent for a 45-day period. According to Saint Heron, the goal of the project is to “build upon [Saint Heron’s] urgent mission to preserve, collect and uplift the stories, works and archives that amplify vital voices within our communities”.

See a full list of the books available to rent here.

Solange released her last album ‘When I Get Home’ at the beginning of 2019 before sharing a surreal companion film.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “This surprise-released, self-produced record is a reminder that Solange is an R&B frontrunner in her own right. It’s a celebration of women, black culture and – above all – music.”