Stars including Solange, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and more have called for justice for Breonna Taylor on her birthday.

The emergency room technician was fatally shot by Louisville police on March 13 after they entered her home as part of a drugs raid, despite Taylor not being the person police were investigating. She would have turned 27 today (June 5).

Police obtained a “no-knock” warrant for Taylor’s home, which allowed them to enter the property without warning or identifying themselves, after a detective claimed to have been told by a postal inspector that the main suspect Jamarcus Glover had been receiving packages at the address. However, the inspector later disputed those claims, saying he had never been consulted by officers.

Taylor’s family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, while the FBI opened an investigation into her death on May 21. The three officers involved in her shooting have been placed on administrative leave but no criminal charges have been made at present.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue across the US and throughout the world in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, stars are now calling for justice for Taylor too. Solange responded to her own tweet from May 31 in which she had tagged Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, asking: “Why are Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson & Myles Cosgrove still roaming freely & still being payed while y’all try to protect the blood on y’all’s hands?”

Her new tweet on the subject read: “!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?!”

!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?! https://t.co/ZTSEB6Vb4h — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 3, 2020

Gomez encouraged her fans to sign a petition demanding justice for the EMT, writing: “Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonna.”

Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylorhttps://t.co/KHAMSRMHuw — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 5, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, shared an infographic on her Twitter page with numbers of politicians to call and a script of what to say to them, as well as the Twitter handles of relevant authority figures. “Today Breonna would’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday but instead she was murdered in her bed by police that are calling it a “clerical error” let’s demand justice for her today and here’s how,” she captioned the post.

Today Breonna would’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday but instead she was murdered in her bed by police that are calling it a “clerical error” let’s demand justice for her today and here’s how 👇🏾👇🏾#BreonnaTaylor #BreonnaTaylorBirthday pic.twitter.com/uHZgPxzvKr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 5, 2020

See more posts calling for justice for Taylor below.

Today is my birthday. It also would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. But she’s not here to celebrate with her friends and family because she was unjustly killed by police in Louisville. Breonna was an award-winning first responder who loved to sing, cook, play games… pic.twitter.com/ZJ30eUvV0l — nick kroll (@nickkroll) June 5, 2020

🗣keep the same energy for #BreonnaTaylor 🗣DEMAND JUSTICE 🗣THE COPS BELOW KILLED HER IN HER SLEEP AND ARE ROAMING FREE👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/UbjKEeD4c6 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) June 5, 2020

#BreonnaTaylor would have turned 27 today. 27. And the 3 officers who killed her are still free and getting a paycheck. Use the info below to demand #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor from @GovAndyBeshear. pic.twitter.com/ZwBLkphjLE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 5, 2020

Today would have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday. She was an essential worker murdered by the police while she was sleeping. She should be alive to celebrate! But instead no charges have been issued and no arrests have been made with the officers involved. pic.twitter.com/KzYHgK3utw — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 5, 2020

Say. Her. Name. Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. ❤️ Please celebrate her by demanding justice in her name. #BirthdayForBreonna • Art by @nikkolas_smith pic.twitter.com/GYyS4C8IpQ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor would have been 27 today. Deliver justice for her by firing and charging the officers who killed her in her own home. @GovAndyBeshear @djaycameron @DanielCameronAG @RepJohnYarmuth @RandPaul @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/s3R2iq1dHG — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 5, 2020

Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. She was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed. The officers have yet to be charged for her murder. Honor this #BirthdayForBreonna by visiting https://t.co/pmPGAF97yn on more ways to help her case #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/2bKm4892ZL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 5, 2020

It only takes a few seconds to add your name https://t.co/J3stnPIIdX #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/LfUjlsAVzB — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) June 5, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BREONNA TAYLOR.

beautiful piece @imyagirleva please read below 🧡https://t.co/PFzLYZqiLI — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 5, 2020

Today is Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. She was an EMT working on the frontlines of the Covid crisis who was killed by Louisville police serving a no knock warrant while looking for suspected drug dealers. CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO HELP BRING HER JUSTICEhttps://t.co/A80HyYBZWS pic.twitter.com/ez4k7kbIPX — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 5, 2020

Yesterday (June 4), it was reported that Kanye West had donated $2 million (£1.6m) to charities associated with Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, while Arbery was fatally shot by white residents in Brunswick, Georgia while he was out jogging on February 23.