Solo Career shares new song ‘I.M.R.’ featuring Poison Abbey

Solo Career, the apt alias of singer-songwriter Annabel Blackman, has shared a new song titled ‘I.M.R.’. The track also features Sydney bedroom producer Poison Abbey.

Listen to the song below:

<a href="http://stayinsidecompilation.bandcamp.com/album/stay-inside-songs-from-the-great-indoors">Stay Inside – Songs from The Great Indoors by Solo Career feat. Poison Abbey</a>

‘I.M.R.’ is a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1963 song, ‘In My Room’. The track was recorded and mixed over the past few weeks by Blackman in her house in coronavirus-imposed isolation.

“I wasn’t feeling especially creative or spontaneous [when asked to submit a track for the ‘Stay Inside’ compilation] so I decided to do a cover, and ‘In My Room’ by the Beach Boys felt pretty thematically on point,” Blackman said in a press statement.

“I’m living at home with my parents at the moment so I thought it would be fun to get my mum involved because she’s got a wonderful voice. Jess from Poison Abbey has the coolest voice too and recorded extra harmonies, so all of our voices are off doing their own things instead of replicating the seamless harmonies of the original song — it’s got more mess and drama.”

Recently, Blackman took part in the fourth edition of ISOL-AID, alongside The Chats, Ben Lee, Paul Dempsey, and many others.

Blackman also contributes guitar and vocals for Body Type, a Sydney-based alt-rock four-piece. The band have previously supported Pond, Alex Cameron and Unknown Mortal Orchestra on their Australian national tours. Body Type have also played international festivals including SXSW, The Great Escape, Hit The North and Live At Leeds.