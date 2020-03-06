Solo debut album by The Birthday Party’s Rowland S. Howard released on streaming services

The solo debut album by The Birthday Party member Rowland S. Howard, ‘Teenage Snuff Film’, has been remastered and released on streaming services. Listen to it below.

The 1999 record was remastered and reissued on vinyl by Bloodlines in Australia last month. It was remastered from the 1999 album’s original tapes in October last year by Lindsay Gravina, the original producer of the record.

Stream ‘Teenage Snuff Film’ here:

<a href="http://rowlandshoward.bandcamp.com/album/teenage-snuff-film">Teenage Snuff Film by Rowland S. Howard</a>

‘Teenage Snuff Film’ had long been out of print on vinyl and was considered a collector’s item – at the time of writing, one edition is priced at $604 on eBay. Bloodlines has already sold out of ‘Teenage Snuff Film’ vinyl reissues which were released February 28. It also released remastered vinyl reissues of Howard’s sophomore album, ‘Pop Crimes’, which are still available.

The new vinyl reissue has been pressed on a three-side double LP, weighing 180g. The blank side D features an etching of one of Howard’s illustrations.

‘Teenage Snuff Film’ was recorded at the (still active) Birdland & Sing Sing recording studios in Melbourne in 1999. Fellow Birthday Party member Mick Harvey played drums, organ and guitar on the album, while the late Brian Hooper (Beasts of Bourbon) played bass.

Howard was first a member of the band The Young Charlatans. He later joined Nick Cave, Mick Harvey and Phill Calvert in The Boys Next Door, who later renamed themselves The Birthday Party. After The Birthday Party broke up in 1983, Howard played with These Immortal Souls and Crime & the City Solution.

Howard passed away in 2009 from liver cancer, just three months after the release of ‘Pop Crimes’. A tribute event to Howard’s music and life entitled ‘Pop Crimes (The Songs of Rowland S. Howard)’ has been hosted sporadically since 2012; its last iteration was at The Corner Hotel in Melbourne in January of this year. Mick Harvey, Harry Howard, Genevieve McGuckin and others attended.