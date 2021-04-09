Some West Australian venues, including stadiums, will return to full audience capacity tomorrow night

West Australia will further relax pandemic restrictions from Saturday night, allowing “certain” venues to return to 100 per cent audience capacity.

The changes will go into effect from 12.01AM on Saturday, April 10, allowing a selection of indoor and outdoor venues with fixed seating to return to full capacity. These include the Perth Stadium or Optus Stadium, HBF Stadium, HBF Park and RAC Arena.

HBF Stadium is due to stage concerts by The Veronicas (June 12), Parkway Drive (July 13) and 5 Seconds Of Summer (December 5). RAC Arena will host Delta Goodrem (May 22), Amy Shark (July 3), Tame Impala (December 18) and more. Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to play Optus Stadium on November 24.

Those also allowed to bump back to normality are auditoriums and amphitheatres, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, comedy lounges and performing arts centres. Other music events, including those at pubs, bars and clubs, will remain governed by a 75 per cent limit or a two square metre rule.

In a press conference announcing the changes, WA Premier Mark McGowan said restrictions would be reviewed in a months’ time based on advice from the Chief Health Officer, at which point they could be removed altogether.

“In the context of continued absence of community transmission and the roll-out of the vaccine for vulnerable groups, the CHO [Chief Health Officer] anticipates that the benefits of retaining the final physical distancing and mass gathering restrictions may well be reduced and could be removed,” Premier McGowan said.

Premier McGowan also reiterated he would “not hesitate” to reinstate hard state border closures again in the event of outbreaks in other states.

“While these changes are very positive, Western Australians should not underestimate the virus and its ability to disrupt and destroy lives and livelihoods,” he said.

“It was less than two weeks ago that Queensland went into a snap three-day lockdown following an outbreak, and while our border arrangements allow for safe travel it is also a fast and effective measure to stop the virus.”

Live Performance Australia, the country’s arts and entertainment peak body, had previously advocated for states and territories to guarantee that interstate borders will remain open given the rollout of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.