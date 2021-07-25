Someone is selling a bag of air from Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening event

A Kanye West fan is selling a bag of what they claim is air from the rapper’s recent listening event for his long-awaited new album, ‘DONDA’.

On Thursday night (July 22), West took over Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview his 10th album. Playing the project – which includes a new collaboration with JAY-Z – to a packed house, one fan in attendance is now trying to make some money from the event.

An eBay listing from user imacanon16canz – who has 100 per cent positive feedback – is doing the rounds online as it claims to be selling air from Ye’s listening party. The starting price for the Ziplock bag full of oxygen from the event is $3,330.00.

The listing, titled: “Bag of Air from DONDA Drop LAST ONE OFFICIAL Kanye West – Mercedes-Benz Stadium”, includes an image of a small plastic bag being held up at the event. The bag features a label that reads: “AIR FROM DONDA DROP.”

There’s five days left to bid on the bag of air which currently sits at $2,125.01, with six bids made in total. You can get your bid in here.

A number of similar listings have started to pop up on eBay, but imacanon16canz’s appears to be the most in-demand.

This isn’t the first time a Kanye fan has tried to make some cash by selling bagged air from one of the Chicago musician’s events. In 2015, someone made over $60,000 from an eBay listing selling air from ’Ye’s ‘Yeezus’ tour, according to Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, DONDA’ will now reportedly arrive next month, according to internet personality Justin Laboy.

A press release originally stated that West’s new album would be released on Friday (July 23) via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, but in true Kanye fashion, the album did not materialise on said date.

“KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH,” Laboy tweeted yesterday (July 24). “THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY.”