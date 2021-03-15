Someone’s mashed together Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ and Tame Impala’s ‘Currents’

A YouTuber has mashed together Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’ album with Tame Impala‘s ‘Currents’ – listen to the result below.

Calb’s creation, titled ‘Blonded Currents: A Frank Ocean & Tame Impala Album’, was shared on the video streaming platform last week (March 7) and has since clocked up almost 20,000 views.

“What if Frank Ocean hired Tame Impala to produce Blonde? What if Kevin asked Frank to replace him as Tame’s vocalist?” the project’s caption reads. “Here’s what that imaginary album might sound like.”

Sharing a download link for the project, its colourful video also comes with a warning: “If you are not into flashing lights, just listen to the audio without watching the video.”

Listen to the psychedelic mash up below:

Another of Calb’s project’s includes ‘Ceiling In Our Garden’, a mashup mix of songs from across Bon Iver‘s discography. “It’s a celebration of all the different styles and vibes that BI has accomplished,” a description reads.

In December, James Blake released his new EP ‘Covers’, which sees the producer debuting his take on tracks by Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean.

As well as Blake’s acclaimed version of Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’, the recent offering hears Blake deliver a stirring piano-driven take on Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala played two sold-out hometown show in Perth, Australia earlier this month as the country begins to return to life as normal post-coronavirus.

On March 5, Kevin Parker took to the Metro City venue, performing to a packed, maskless crowd, returning the next evening for another show.

With two members of the band’s touring setup stuck overseas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Parker played alongside Jay Watson and Dominic Simper under the Tame Impala Sound System moniker, swapping out their traditional live band setup for a DJ-oriented spectacle.