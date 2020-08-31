Someone’s mashed up Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ with Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’

A TikTok user has mashed up Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Number One hit ‘WAP’ with Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’.

In Niamh Adkins’ video, she started by lip-syncing to Swift’s 2009 track, recreating scenes from the video where the pop star sings to herself in the mirror in different outfits.

Read more: How Cardi B squashed the concept of the female rap beef

As the chorus came in, Swift’s vocals disappeared and were replaced by Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ chorus. The video showed Adkins carrying out the song’s choreography as it played.

Advertisement

“TikTok took this down at 1M views so it’s for you guys now (WAIT FOR IT),” she captioned the clip when she reposted the viral mash-up to Instagram. Watch it below now.

Cardi B has since responded to the video, sharing it on her Twitter page. “I ain’t saw that coming,” she wrote.

I ain’t saw that coming https://t.co/idurLgrvBC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 31, 2020

Advertisement

Last week, Cardi unveiled a range of merchandise based on ‘WAP’. The water-themed merch includes umbrellas, raincoats and spandex bras along with a biker shorts set, a sweater, cropped t-shirts and more.

When it was released earlier this month (August 7), ‘WAP’ drew attention from several US conservative figures. Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire was mocked by Cardi for his reading of the song’s lyrics, while she later came forward to say she hadn’t expected “conservatives and Republicans to be talking about ‘WAP’”.

Meanwhile, Swift released her latest album ‘Folklore’ in July. In a four-star review, NME said: “[It] feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation. It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”