Something For Kate announce 25th anniversary shows for debut album ‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’

Something For Kate have announced they’ll perform three shows in August and September celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, 1997’s ‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’.

The shows, which will take place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane, will see the band play the album in full as a trio, without backing members, something they haven’t done since 1999. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Thursday (June 30) from 12pm local time.

Additionally, ‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’ will receive a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue on dual-coloured splatter vinyl, with updated artwork and lyrics. Further details on the reissue’s release are yet to be announced.

‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’ was recorded in February 1997 with producer Brian Paulson in Auckland, New Zealand. It arrived in July of that year, and spawned the single ‘Captain (Million Miles an Hour)’, which came in at 39 on that year’s triple j Hottest 100.

It marked the only album to feature original bassist Julian Carroll, who left the band shortly after its completion. Stephanie Ashworth joined the band in 1998, making her debut with second album ‘Beautiful Sharks’ the following year, and remaining a band member since.

The forthcoming ‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’ comes after the band’s ‘Echolalia x The Modern Medival’ tour took place earlier this year. The shows, which were originally announced for 2021 but postponed to this year, saw the band performing two sets. The first consisted of their 2001 album ‘Echolalia’ in full, while the second featured songs from their latest album, 2020’s ‘The Modern Medieval’.

Something For Kate’s ‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’ dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 20 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 26 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre