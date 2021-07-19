Something For Kate to play ‘Echolalia’ in full on forthcoming Australian tour

Something For Kate have announced their first tour in four years, with the trio set to embark on a run of national dates in September.

The band will be performing two sets at every show of the tour, playing their seminal 2001 album ‘Echolalia’ in full to celebrate two decades since its release. A 20th anniversary vinyl reissue is also set to arrive in September.

They’ll also be performing a second set each night featuring hits from latest album ‘The Modern Medieval’ – their first in eight years – along with rarities and fan favourites.

‘We’ve been unable to tour ‘The Modern Medieval’ since its release last year and along with ‘Echolalia’ turning 20 this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate both albums so we decided to play two sets a night. We’ll be our own support band!” the trio commented in an accompanying statement.

“One set will feature ‘Echolalia’ in full and the other set will be made up of songs from ‘The Modern Medieval’ plus a mix of other favourites. This will be a rare and unique Something For Kate tour. We can’t wait for these very special shows.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Monday July 26, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off this Thursday July 22.

Something For Kate’s ‘Echolalia x The Modern Medieval’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 17 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Saturday 18 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, The Forum

OCTOBER

Friday 8 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre