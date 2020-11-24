Something For Kate, Hayley Mary, Ziggy Ramo announced for ‘The Sound’

ABC music series The Sound will return for the fifth episode of its second season this weekend, featuring a lineup of Something For Kate, Hayley Mary, Birds of Tokyo, Ziggy Ramo and more.

Performances for this instalment, airing on Sunday (November 29) from 6pm AEDT, were filmed at locations including Los Angeles’ Capital Building, Anita’s Theatre in New South Wales and the Cell Block Theatre in Darlinghurst.

DJ Alison Wonderland, Kate Ceberano and emerging pop artist Kirsten Salty are also on the lineup.

This weekend’s tribute segment will pay homage to Aussie greats INXS and rock band The Loved Ones, performed by You Am I’s Tim Rogers, Mo’Ju, DZ Deathrays‘ Shane Parsons and WAAX. The episode’s ‘from the vault’ segment will feature archival footage from the late Gurrumul.

Last weekend’s episode of The Sound featured a lineup of Jimmy Barnes, Julia Jacklin Tones And I, and G Flip, among others. Prior to the episode airing, Jacklin criticised The Sound and Mushroom Group (of which she is on the roster) for giving Ziggy Alberts a platform after his comments in opposition to Victoria’s mask-wearing mandate.

“Just a real shame that during a deadly pandemic that has completely changed our lives, and required all of us to think outside our own wants and desires for the greater good, that someone who has promoted doing the opposite of that, gets this kind of validation from the ABC,” Jacklin said on Instagram.