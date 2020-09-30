Something For Kate share fourth single from new album

Something For Kate have shared a new single, ‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’.

The single, released today (October 1), is the band’s fourth in 2020. It follows the release of ‘Situation Room’ in April, ‘Waste Our Breath’ in July and ‘Supercomputer’ last month.

All four songs will appear on the band’s forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘The Modern Medieval’.

The new single is accompanied by a new music video. Madeleine Jones shot the footage of the band in the video, which was then treated and edited by artist Jonathan Key.

Watch the video for ‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’ below:

In a press statement, lead singer and guitarist Paul Dempsey explained that the song portrays “someone who insists that they are not thinking clearly.”

“[A]t the same time, [they are] working really hard to take momentary advantage of the fact that they are ‘not thinking clearly’.”

‘The Modern Medieval’, set for release next month, is the band’s first studio album in over eight years. It follows the release of ‘Leave Your Soul To Science’, which the band released in September 2012.

While under lockdown in his native Melbourne, Dempsey has released weekly covers recorded in his home. Among those that have collaborated on these covers with Dempsey include Bernard Fanning, Hayley Mary and Chris Cheney.