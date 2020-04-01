Something For Kate share ‘Situation Room’, their first new single in eight years

Australian alt-rock outfit Something For Kate have released their first new music in eight years.

Hitting the airwaves on Double J this morning (April 1), Something For Kate shared their new single titled ‘Situation Room’. The track will be available for download and to stream from tomorrow (April 2).

In an interview with Double J’s Zan Rowe, frontman Paul Dempsey said ‘Situation Room’ is about “those little internal discussions you have with yourself, where you imagine every possible scenario and every possible conversation and every possible outcome”.

The band also revealed their seventh studio album has been recorded and they hope to release it sometime this year. Something For Kate’s most recent album, ‘Leave Your Soul To Science’, was released back in 2012. Between the record’s release and now, Dempsey has gone on to release solo music.

The group started working on new material from late 2016 after Dempsey released his solo album ‘Strange Loop’. Something For Kate’s forthcoming LP was recorded in Byron Bay, then mixed in Toronto by Howie Beck and finally mastered in Perth by Simon Struthers.

“It’s been a few years, so it’s kind of surreal to finally be sharing it with people. Obviously, the circumstances are a little bit surreal as well,” Dempsey said.

“We’ve been working towards this for a really long time, and we’re really happy with it. So, we’re just excited that it’s finally coming out. And hopefully it gives people a welcome escape from present circumstances.”

Listen to the full interview with Zan Rowe on Double J here.