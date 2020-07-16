Something For Kate share new track and music video, ‘Waste Our Breath’

Australian rockers Something For Kate have released a new track, ‘Waste Our Breath’, the second single from their forthcoming album.

The new release was recorded in Byron Bay before being mixed in Toronto. In a statement, frontman Paul Dempsey said the single touches on mass surveillance: “‘Waste Our Breath’ is a song about trying to find an empty space. It’s about privacy and surveillance and social media and oxygen and George Orwell and how we’re all on TV now.”

The new track was released alongside a music video, recorded in Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and directed by Alex Badham.

Watch the video for ‘Waste Our Breath’ below:

“The eerie silence of the theatre perfectly reflected the song’s themes of futility – about throwing all your energy at something knowing that it will get you nowhere – so what better way to sum that up by performing to 3,000 empty seats?” Dempsey said of the music clip.

In April, Something For Kate released ‘Situation Room‘, their first track in eight years. They also announced their forthcoming album which is due for release later this year.

In an interview with Double J’s Zan Rowe, Dempsey said ‘Situation Room’ is about “those little internal discussions you have with yourself, where you imagine every possible scenario and every possible conversation and every possible outcome”.