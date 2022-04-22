Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey announces solo tour of Victoria

Singer-songwriter and Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey has announced a string of solo shows for mid-2022 around his home state of Victoria.

The five-date tour, announced today (April 22), will kick off in San Remo on May 20 and wrap up in Castlemaine on June 4. He’ll be supported by Adrian Stoyles – a member of The Gin Club, as well as a long-time live member of Something for Kate – on all dates of the run.

They will be Dempsey’s first solo shows in roughly a year, following a brief run of shows across Newcastle, Bunbury, Melbourne and Barwon Heads. They also follow on from Dempsey completing a national tour with Something For Kate, which commemorated both the 20-year anniversary of their 2001 album ‘Echolalia’ and the release of their 2020 album ‘The Modern Medieval’.

Unable to tour throughout most of 2020, Dempsey compensated with several live-streamed performances and home-recorded covers. Artists such as Bob Evans and Hayley Mary contributed to the latter, performing songs such as Crowded House‘s ‘Weather With You’ and Iggy Pop‘s ‘Candy’.

As a solo artist, Dempsey was most recently featured on the Shannen James single ‘Fashionably Late’ in November 2021. His last solo album, ‘Strange Loop’, was released in 2016.

Something For Kate, meanwhile, are set to perform in Perth this weekend in support of Icehouse as part of the latter’s national tour. They will join Jebediah and Emily Wurramurra on the bill.

Tickets for all five shows of Dempsey’s solo run are on sale now, and are available for purchase via Dempsey’s website.

Paul Dempsey’s Victorian tour dates are:

MAY

20 – San Remo, Westernport Hotel

27 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

28 – Meeniyan, Town Hall

JUNE

2 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

4 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal