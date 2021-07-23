Somi unveils intriguing teasers for upcoming single ‘Dumb Dumb’

Canadian-Korean singer and former I.O.I member Somi is set to make her long-awaited comeback next month with the single ‘Dumb Dumb’.

Earlier today (July 23), Somi’s agency The Black Label announced on Twitter that the singer’s new single will be released on August 2. They also shared a pre-save link for the track on Spotify and Apple Music, alongside an intriguing teaser image.

Additional visuals were later shared across Somi’s social media accounts, where she sports a new blonde hairdo. The singer is stylishly dressed in clothing that recalls the 2000s in the scrapbook-inspired teaser images, possibly hinting at the new track’s sound.

SOMI – DUMB DUMB 2021.08.02 6PM (KST)💕 🍭PRE-SAVE LINK IN BIO 🍭 💕#SOMI #전소미 #DUMBDUMB #20210802 #SINGLE #RELEASE #THEBLACKLABEL #더블랙레이블 Posted by SOMI (전소미) on Thursday, July 22, 2021

In a previous statement to Sports Dongah earlier this month, The Black Label shared that Somi had been working on a “new album”, adding that the singer was in the midst of putting the finishing touches to the record. It is currently unknown if ‘Dumb Dumb’ will be accompanied by a larger body of work.

Somi’s upcoming return will be her first in a little over a year, since the release of her July 2020 single ‘What You Waiting For’ in July 2020. That song was the singer’s follow-up to her 2019 solo debut single ‘Birthday’, which was released alongside a B-side track titled ‘Outta My Head’.

Prior to her solo career, Somi had participated in the first season of Mnet reality TV competition Produce 101, where she came in first place. She later joined the group I.O.I in 2016, alongside other contestants like Chung Ha and former Gugudan member Kim Se-jeong, and stayed with the 11-member group until early 2017.