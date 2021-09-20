Footballer Son Heung-min describes BTS as “national heroes”

Professional football player Son Heung-min has once again shared his love for K-pop group BTS.

In a recent interview with English entertainer and former musician Chunkz for Pro:Direct Soccer’s ‘Pavement to Pitch’ series, the South Korean footballer, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, shared that he was a fan of BTS and called them “national heroes”.

Chunkz had asked Son what type of music he liked, before revealing that he was a K-pop fan himself. “I like BTS, but I also like the old ones like SHINee, EXO-K,” said Chunkz, earning a loud gasp from the Spurs player. The entertainer went on to share that his sisters were also huge fans of Korean dramas and pop music.

Advertisement

“I’m surprised, I’m really surprised,” Son replied, before going on to share that he’s a big fan of BTS. “I think they’re also national heroes,” he added. “I think it’s incredible, you know, what they do is for Korean people, [it] makes us really proud and really happy.”

“I see the way people love them on social media, mad,” added Chunkz. “They’re making Korea big,” Son continued in agreement, expressing his gratitude towards the boyband. “I’m a big fan of them. I hope they keep doing well.”

This is not the first time the footballer has shown love to the boyband. “They’ve become somewhat of a support system for me, helping me overcome the difficulties of living abroad,” Son said in an interview with Volvo Korea earlier in July. “I appreciate them and I’m their biggest fan.”

In other BTS news, the septet will be releasing their new track ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay later this week. The single, which will be performed in English and Korean, is set to appear on on Coldplay’s upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, due out on October 15.