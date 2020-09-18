‘Song Exploder’ podcast to debut as Netflix documentary series

Song Exploder, the long-running music podcast from Hrishikesh Hirway, is set to make its television debut as a new Netflix docuseries.

The series will maintain the popular premise of the podcast, where musicians analyse and share the stories behind their songs. It is set for global release via Netflix on October 2.

As revealed in a trailer released today (September 18), artists appearing on the first season include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M and Ty Dolla $ign. Each musician will break down a key track from their career, such as Keys’ ‘3 Hour Drive’ and Miranda’s ‘Wait For It’ from Hamilton.

I still don’t fully believe it but @SongExploder, a podcast I started in my bedroom!, is going to be a @netflix series. Featuring @aliciakeys, @Lin_Manuel, @remhq, and @tydollasign. Coming October 2nd! pic.twitter.com/8FdYSS60dV — Hrishikesh Hirway (@HrishiHirway) September 17, 2020

“As a teenager, I used to sit in my room and listen to music while poring over the lyrics and liner notes and artwork until I could almost feel myself living in the world of the artist,” said Hirway in a statement. “It was the most incredible feeling, and with Song Exploder, I wanted to take that feeling and go even further.

“It’s been so exciting to turn it into a television show, because it’s provided a chance to immerse yourself in the music, and the ideas behind the music, in a deeper way than I ever imagined.”

Hirway created the Song Exploder podcast in 2014, and has since released 192 episodes. Past guests include Metallica, Iggy Pop, Fleetwood Mac, St Vincent, and Tame Impala.

The podcast has received numerous accolades during its production, including Best of iTunes in 2015 and Best Music Podcast, as voted by the Academy of Podcasters in 2016 and 2017.

The new series joins a host of recently announced music projects for Netflix, including a Blackpink documentary, a Woodstock docuseries, and an adaptation of Broadway musical The Prom.