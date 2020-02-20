Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo discusses chances of the band reforming

Lee Ranaldo, former guitarist of Sonic Youth, has opened up on the chances of the legendary indie band reuniting.

Formed in 1981, Sonic Youth split in 2011 due to the acrimonious divorce of the band’s Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore.

Asked in a recent NME interview whether the band might reform, Ranaldo said: “Your guess is as good as mine! I don’t think anybody’s thinking about it at the moment.”

“Within a period of four months, Thurston, Kim and I are releasing new records and pushing into new directions. But I’d never say never. It was a special time.”

Ranaldo continued: “I’d hope if we got together, we’d have forgotten how to play the old songs and just say: ‘Fuck it, let’s make new music instead’. That would be my preference rather than just trying to re-learn how to play ‘Teen Age Riot’.”

Ranaldo is set to release a new album with Raül Refree titled ‘Names Of North End Women’ tomorrow (February 21). Moore released the album ‘Spirit Counsel’ in September last year, while Gordon released her acclaimed debut solo album ‘No Home Record’ a month later.

Meanwhile, Moore is currently running a pop-up record store in Stoke Newington, north London.

The Daydream Library Series will be open every day from February 5 until March 14, although Moore has said the shop will “keep on keepin’ on” if it proves to be successful.