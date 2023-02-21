Melbourne’s SONICA Music Festival announces debut line-up headlined by ZICO, Henry Lau and Amber of f(x)

SONICA Music Festival has today (February 21) announced the line-up for its debut event, set to take place in Melbourne next month.

SONICA will take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17 as part of the city’s annual Live At The Bowl concert series, running until April 2023. According to a press release, the festival will “celebrat[e] all the best of Asian pop culture” with a selection of K-pop, Cantopop and Singaporean artists performing in Australia for the very first time.

Headlining the inaugural SONICA line-up is South Korean rapper ZICO, violinist and singer-songwriter Henry Lau, and K-pop singer AMBER of the band f(x). They are joined on the bill by Gentle Bones, Gareth.T and 1NONLY, with DJ Small FRY also performing in-between live sets. Tickets to SONICA are available now here, with additional information found through the festival’s website.

Each headliner will arrive in support of a respective project they have recently released. ZICO and AMBER shared their latest albums ‘Grown Ass Kid’ and ‘Z!’ last year, while former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau’s first single in two years, ‘Moonlight’, was released last month.

SONICA will include additional live and interactive experiences, market stalls by local Asian-Australian vendors and a selection of Asian street food. The festival is co-presented by CA&C Arts Centre Melbourne, as part of the broader music and entertainment program for Live at the Bowl summer series.

Also performing at Sidney Myer Music Bowl under the banner of the four-month summer series are Icehouse, Lorde, and Bon Iver. The Australian Ballet will also host an event at the venue, alongside the Pacific Islander ‘PASIFIX’ concert that will include an appearance by HP Boyz.

