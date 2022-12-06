Sons of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers share collaborative single

Noah Yorke, the son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, has teamed up with Dylan Gers, the son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, on a new single called ‘Red Skies’.

Announcing the moody and atmospheric collaboration on social media recently, Dylan wrote: “I hope you enjoy the inner workings of our minds.”

Noah, meanwhile, said that the Michael Smith-produced song was “written and sung by [Dylan] with me on 12 string, bass, vocal harmonies, and piano and some other bits”. He added: “We’re really proud of it. We hope you enjoy.”

‘Red Skies’ arrives via independent label Sly-Tone – tune in below:

Noah Yorke released his first track under his own name ‘Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)’ in September 2021. He’d previously dropped material under the alias Alec Owen, including 2020’s ‘L.E.T.H.A.L.’ album.

Additionally, Noah was a member of London duo Hex Girlfriend (via Consequence). Last month the musician shared the single ‘Lucky Black Cat’, which was “very inspired by Nick Drake and Bruce Springsteen”, as he explained on Instagram.

“It is about the twists and turns of fate and feeling, and my own personal feeling of gratitude for the people i am lucky enough to be around and the things i have managed to do this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thom Yorke is currently out on a North American headline tour with The Smile.

In a four-star review of the group’s concert in Brooklyn, New York last month NME wrote: “For a project born in isolation, the trio’s live performance feels like a triumph […] Much like their very first show, The Smile emerges at Kings Theatre spectacularly.”