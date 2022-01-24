Sony Music acquires all of Bob Dylan’s back catalogue in new deal

Sony Music has acquired all of Bob Dylan’s back catalogue in a new deal.

It’s the culmination of a partnership that’s lasted six-decades and will see the entirety of Dylan’s work since 1962 pass to Sony.

The agreement, which was concluded last year but was only announced today (January 24), will see everything from Dylan’s self-titled debut to his last album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways‘ jump over to Sony in a deal that’s reportedly worth millions.

Dylan will continue to collaborate with Sony on a range of future projects including catalogue reissues and more.

Speaking about the deal, Dylan said: “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

Rob Stringer, the chairman of Sony Music Group, added: “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership. Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivalled genius.

“The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Dylan is the latest in a long line of artists to sell their music rights recently.

Earlier this month, John Legend reportedly sold the rights to his music to the companies KKR and BMG.

The two companies first came together to purchase the publishing rights and back catalogue of ZZ Top in December, while BMG have also recently acquired the rights to the back catalogues of Mick Fleetwood, Tina Turner and Mötley Crüe.

Another huge catalogue sale recently came from the estate of David Bowie, which sold the late singer’s publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for a price reported to be upwards of $250million (£186million).

A wide-ranging series of deals by Warner Chappell has seen it strike catalogue deals with Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Quincy Jones, Anderson .Paak, Saweetie and the estate of George Michael, among many others.

Other artists who have sold their rights elsewhere include Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen.