Sony Music acquires Silverchair’s entire discography

Sony Music has acquired Silverchair‘s albums ‘Young Modern’, ‘Diorama’ and ‘Live from Faraway Stables’, now making them the distributors of the band’s entire discography in a new agreement.

Silverchair released their first three albums – ‘Frogstomp’, ‘Freak Show’ and ‘Neon Ballroom’ – with Sony Music after signing to the label via their subsidiary Murmur in 1994.

Sony had won a bidding war with Mushroom after the band – then called Innocent Criminals – won an early version of the triple j Unearthed competition called Pick Me with a demo of ‘Tomorrow’.

When the band’s agreement with Murmur and Sony ended in 2000, Silverchair joined indie label Eleven to release ‘Diorama’ and ‘Young Modern’ in 2002 and 2007 respectively. Sony released the compilation ‘The Best Of: Volume 1’ after Silverchair had ended their relationship; vocalist Daniel Johns condemned the release, telling triple j in 2000 they “thought about putting out ads in the street press to make people aware that we weren’t endorsing it”.

“If people want to buy it, they can buy it but I wouldn’t buy it if I was a Silverchair fan,” he said.

Johns has changed his stance with the new deal, commenting in a press release today, “It’s great to have the catalogue all under one roof at Sony Music, back where it all began for Silverchair”.

Drummer Ben Gillies added: “We’re so proud of these albums and know that Denis [Handlin, Sony Music CEO] and the team at Sony Music, as they always have, will treat our catalogue with love and respect. It just feels right”.

Denis Handlin AO, Chairman & CEO of Sony Music in Australia and New Zealand said Silverchair would “always be a part of the Sony Music family and their songs will live forever”.

Silverchair went into “indefinite hibernation” in 2011, saying in a statement that they had “decided to each do our own thing for the foreseeable future”.