Sony Music Australia senior executive fired after investigation, allegations of bullying and harassment

A senior executive at Sony Music Australia has been fired following a weeks-long investigation that uncovered allegations he had bullied and harassed his colleagues.

Tony Glover, the Australian label’s vice-president of commercial music, was terminated from his role last Thursday (April 8) after three decades at the company, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Glover denied the allegations to the publication.

The investigation was launched by the label in February following an initial complaint from a staff member. The investigation, which was independently run by a senior counsel engaged by Sony, found several staff members accusing Glover of bullying and harassment.

“Upon receiving complaints of alleged inappropriate behaviour, a Senior Counsel was immediately engaged to independently investigate the allegations,” a Sony Music Australia spokesperson told NME.

“Following completion of the investigation, the company acted on the findings. Sony Music Australia can confirm that Tony Glover has been dismissed with immediate effect.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, multiple Sony staffers said they witnessed inappropriate behaviour between Glover and a junior employee both at the office and at company events. During one event, the junior employee was allegedly on Glover’s lap while “he had his arm wrapped around her and he was rubbing her ass and kissing her neck”. Glover denied he had ever behaved inappropriately with a junior employee.

Another worker, who remained anonymous, claimed she was sexually harassed multiple times by Glover during her three years working at Sony.

“The first time it happened we were at an official work event and he was complimenting me, complimenting me with my work ethic and he was getting closer and closer. I could smell the alcohol on his breath,” she told the publication.

“He put his hand on my lower back and it was getting lower and lower until it was on my ass. I made a really awkward move to go to the bathroom and just sat in there for a while and then left the event altogether.

“At a staff Christmas party, he did it again. It was never an obvious ass grab, it was always a touch of the back that eventually became your ass.”

Glover also denied touching staff members inappropriately. “There’s me and there’s the complainants and I guess the amount of complainants outweighed my word,” he said.

“I had never been sanctioned before, [the investigation] was a complete surprise. I think I am a decent person, a loyal person.”

Glover began his career at BMG, which eventually merged into Sony in the 2000s. He held multiple roles, including in talent management, before ultimately reporting to Sony Music Australia’s CEO Denis Handlin as the vice-president of commercial music.