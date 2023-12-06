Soojin announces 2024 ‘Flowering’ Australia and New Zealand tour

South Korean singer Soojin has announced her upcoming 2024 ‘Flowering’ Australia and New Zealand tour.

Today (December 6), K-pop idol Soojin announced the dates and venues for her upcoming 2024 shows in Australia and New Zealand, titled the ‘Flowering’ fan concert tour.

The three-date tour will kick off on February at the Great Hall in Auckland. Thereafter, the singer will head over to Sydney for a concert at the Metro Theater on February 13, before wrapping things up at Melbourne’s The Ciel on February 15.

Ticketing details for Soojin’s 2024 ‘Flowering’ Australia and New Zealand tour have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Soojin’s 2024 ‘Flowering’ Australia and New Zealand tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

11: Auckland, New Zealand, Great Hall

13: Sydney, New South Wales, Metro Theater

15: Melbourne, Victoria, The Ciel

Soojin’s newly announced tour comes on the heels of her debut solo mini-album, ‘AGASSY’, which was released in early-November 2023. It’s the singer’s first release since she left K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE in August 2021.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘AGASSY’, NME‘s Carmen Chin said that Soojin “wears her heart on her sleeve” on the mini-album, which “underscores the potential Soojin has always held and puts it on display for the world to see once again”.

