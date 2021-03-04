SOPHIE mural unveiled in Sydney ahead of Mardi Gras celebrations

A mural of late producer SOPHIE has been unveiled in Sydney today, ahead of the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations this weekend.

Painted by Sydney artist Scott Marsh, the SOPHIE mural is directly next to one of George Michael, which was also painted by Marsh, in the suburb of Erskineville.

The creation of the mural was co-ordinated by Paul Mac and Jonny Seymour of production duo Stereogamous, who spoke to NME about its conception.

“The passing of SOPHIE was a devastating blow to culture, her musical fans but also the queer community, as her outness and bravery was and will always be an inspiration and guiding light for our gender diverse and trans family,” Seymour said.

“We needed to create a physical memorial to honour her as beacon to her adoring peoples out there. Scott Marsh graciously created our memorial to Saint George Michael & was immediately enthusiastic to paint a mural for Sophie, also being a fan.

“We wanted her to be present for the LGBTIQA Mardi Gras, which is basically Xmas for queers in Sydney.”

Presenting Gayngel @SOPHIEMSMSMSM We honour & respect this heroic artist who ascended from this realm too soon. Grateful for her bravery & musical legacy. She now glows gloriously next to dear Saint George Michael at this memorial park. Happy #MardiGras2021

We love you https://t.co/GeB0PRDwKG pic.twitter.com/gnSJkIhkcD — stereogamous (@stereogamous) March 4, 2021

Mac added, “I’m a grumpy old bastard that hates everything, but hearing SOPHIE’s music was as influential as hearing Aphex Twin for the first time.

“We always thought that the mural could be added to with other heroes for our community. It’s an honour for us to add her to the pantheon.”

SOPHIE passed away earlier this year, after suffering a fall in Athens where she was living. Her passing has been described as a “sudden accident”.

Upon hearing of her passing, artists from across the music world paid tribute, including Christine & The Queens, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Vince Staples, Flume and more.

Charli XCX, who collaborated heavily with SOPHIE since 2015, shared a special tribute of her own a few days following SOPHIE’s passing.

“I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person,” Charli wrote.

“I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.”

Recently, a petition was launched to name a newly discovered planet after SOPHIE. The petition said that images shared by NASA of planet TOI 1338 b resembled that of the artwork for SOPHIE’s debut album, ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES‘.

Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras parade is set to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday March 6. Rita Ora, G Flip, Montaigne and Electric Fields are set to perform.