SOPHIE premieres new music in laser-heavy livestream

SOPHIE has debuted new music in a laser-heavy livestream performance titled ‘HEAV3N SUSPENDED’, broadcast on YouTube and Twitch late last night (July 9).

The 20-minute livestream is comprised largely of new material and features collaborations with both Shygirl and Cecile Believe. The stream opens with big waves of ambient synths before giving way to hypnotic, future bass-oriented techno. It closes with a euphoric, piano-driven house track.

Entrancing visuals accompany the music throughout, courtesy of laser artist Pieterjan Ruysch.

Watch the ‘HEAV3N SUSPENDED’ stream in full below:

The set was originally intended for Los Angeles virtual club night HEAV3N last week, a fundraiser for Black trans and queer femmes. The broadcast was cancelled by Twitch before SOPHIE’s performance could take place, which organisers said was the result of complaints by “homophobic haters”.

SOPHIE is encouraging fans to donate to the Black Trans Lives Matter Youth Fund, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Black Cultural Archives.

The producer released debut album ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES’ back in 2018. In a four-star review, NME wrote that the album “retains the innate oddness that sits at the centre of SOPHIE’s work and, as such, is an album that interrogates the nature of pop music as much as it embodies it.”