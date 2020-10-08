Sophiya drops aptly titled debut EP, ‘Overdue’

Up-and-coming Melbourne rapper SOPHIYA has today (October 9) released her debut EP, ‘OVERDUE’.

The record features SOPHIYA’s previously released singles ‘ROSIE’, ‘CHIEF O’KIEF’ and ‘LINGO’. All three tracks hit streaming services earlier this year and are accompanied by three new songs on the EP.

Stream the ‘OVERDUE’ EP in full below.

“The release of my ‘OVERDUE’ EP feels like an overdue bill or maxed out credit card that I finally just paid off in full. That is honestly my favourite feeling,” SOPHIYA said in a press statement released today (October 9).

“This six-track EP really shows all the different sides to me, kind of like a rubix cube. It’s a taste of what’s to come and I honestly can’t wait to hit the stage.”

In May, SOPHIYA appeared in Red Bull’s 64 Bars video series.

The series, created by David Dallas, invites Aussie and Kiwi rappers to lay down 64 bars of unedited rhymes in the recording studio.

SOPHIYA appeared in the second instalment of the third season, which has also featured contributions from Tasman Keith and Lisi.

SOPHIYA arrived on the scene in 2018, dropping her debut single ‘WHITE IVORY’. She has returned to releasing music prolifically in 2020, despite the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.