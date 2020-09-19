SoSo share heartfelt new single ‘Skywriter’

Sydney pop-punk group SoSo have released their new single, ‘Skywriter’.

The uplifting track was produced and mixed by Stevie Knight, whose credits include work with Stand Atlantic, RedHook, and Yours Truly. It’s described by the band as a song that will make you “feel about as good as taking a classic catch” in a game of cricket. Listen to it below.

Speaking to the more intricate details of the song, lead singer Rhys de Burgh explained that ‘Skywriter’ promotes a shared experience.

“It’s easy to become disillusioned and assume you’re alone in times of tragedy,” he said via a press release. “Understand that it’s a shared experience everyone can relate to regardless of social status, age, circumstances etc.

“‘Skywriter’ is a gentle reminder that we’re not alone in that experience and I think that sometimes, that’s reason enough to wake up each morning.”

The group released their debut single ‘The Henry Lawson Jive’ in March 2020 after drummer Tom Doy presented them with “a pretty nifty demo he had hidden in his skyrocket for a few years”, SoSo told AAA Backstage.

While the current pandemic put a pause on any plans for live shows, SoSo have spent the time writing and recording, with an aim to release more new music later this year.

Prior to ‘Skywriter’, the band released an unplugged version of recent single ‘(Shit) Love Story’. It was recorded in Sydney’s Electric Sun Studios and released with an accompanying music video.