The Soul Rebels, GZA, Talib Kweli and Big Freedia not performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023

A representative for The Soul Rebels has accused Bluesfest director Peter Noble of cancelling the band’s appearance at this year’s festival – as well as those from GZA, Talib Kweli and Big Freedia, all of whom were due to perform together on a full tour.

The Soul Rebels were announced for the 2023 Byron Bay Bluesfest last September in the first batch of performing acts revealed. They were later announced for the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne, with headlining sideshows in Brisbane and Sydney also set for April. Kweli, GZA and Big Freedia were on the cards to join them for their sets.

All four names were listed in the Bluesfest line-up at the top of the month, per a media release dated February 2. However, they were quietly removed from the Bluesfest line-up earlier this month, and ticketholders for the sideshows were advised they’d been cancelled. No official statement had been made, either by Bluesfest or the artists involved – however in a statement shared with Double J yesterday (February 23), an unnamed member of The Soul Rebels’ management team accused Noble of axing their touring plans “without the artists’ consent”.

They alleged that the tour “was cancelled by Peter Noble and Bluesfest in bad faith and in breach of contract”, claiming that all the performers “had fully executed signed contracts with Peter Noble and had already booked travel to Australia and were looking forward to returning to the country to perform for their fans”.

The statement continued: “Peter Noble removed the artists and the tour without any further communication or reason from Bluesfest other than him stating his decision to not want to pay the artists.”

Noble denied those claims to Double J, telling the digital broadcaster that The Soul Rebels’ representative’s claim is “not the truth”, and that he’ll “leave it between the lawyers”.

He went on to say of the situation: “There will always be tours that don’t work. There is usually a way that everybody is able to come to a negotiation [and] that they are cancelled. It’s only when people refuse to accept the responsibility on both sides that there is a dispute.”

Noble added: “I’m not going to in any way prejudice my legal position here, but [The Soul Rebels’ touring party] weren’t all coming. There’s a lot more to it.”

NME has approached representatives for The Soul Rebels and Robert Glasper, who was originally slated to support the band’s Bluesfest sideshows, for comment.

Noble also said that this situation has “nothing to do” with the ongoing controversy over Sticky Fingers’ billing at the 2023 Byron Bay Bluesfest. The latter band were added to the line-up earlier this month, leading to widespread criticism and backlash towards Noble – who described them as “the bad boys of Australian music” – in light of allegations of racism (which Frost denied), misogyny, transphobia and violence against frontman Dylan Frost dating to 2016 and 2018. In 2016, Frost apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour and said he would be going to rehab and therapy. The band denied the accusation of transphobia levelled against Frost in 2018.

Representatives of Bluesfest defended the billing, and after King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard revealed they’d be backing out from their set at the Byron Bay event in protest, Noble shared a lengthy statement in defence of Sticky Fingers. Sampa The Great later confirmed she’d also cancelled her appearance at the festival, once again leading Noble to double down on Sticky Fingers’ billing.