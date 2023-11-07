Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and PartyNextDoor to headline Souled Out Festival 2024

Souled Out, which touts itself as Australia’s first modern R&B and soul festival, has announced its line-up for its second edition next year. These include headliners Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and PartyNextDoor as well as an exciting mix of other local and global talents.

Presented by Whatslively, the festival is set to hit three locations across Australia in March 2024 starting at Sydney’s Parramatta Park on the 22nd, the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on the 23rd and Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on the 29th. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 12:30 pm next Monday (November 13) with General sale tickets available the day after (November 14) – head to the festival’s website to sign up for pre-sale access.

At the top of the bill is Atlanta crooner Summer Walker who will be staging her debut performance in Australia. She’s followed by Kentucky trap singer and rapper Bryson Tiller, and Canadian artist and producer PartyNextDoor.

Also on the line-up are Chicago artist Smino, New Orleans R&B artist Lucky Daye, Majid Jordan, Tinashe, Libianca, Umi, Thuy and Australian artists Lara Andallo and Will Singe. On the DJ side of things Joe Kay, Sasha Marie, Andre Power and West Sydney’s own Mistah Cee will be setting things off.

Souled Out’s inaugural event was a one-dayer in Brisbane this year with headliners like Kehlani, Destin Conrad, Chanel Loren and Larissa Lambert.

In a statement, per Music Feeds, Souled Out co-founder Emal Naim said: “R&B as a genre now is as strong as ever and it’s about time Australia gets a live experience dedicated to it, this has been a long time coming.”

