Soulja Boy jokes that he’s the one who “invented Logan Paul”

Soulja Boy has taken to social media to claim that he’s the one who “invented Logan Paul”.

In a running joke that has been going on for years, the rapper has claimed on numerous occasions that there isn’t a trend in pop culture that he hasn’t had a hand in.

His list of ‘I did it first’ claims range from being the first rapper to own a Lamborghini phone and multi-colour Rolex to being the first to become a successful rapper from YouTube; he even claimed that Drake, who was recently named Artist of the Decade by Billboard, copied his “whole fucking flow”.

Following this weekend’s exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul, who managed to go the distance with the champion boxer, Soulja Boy has now added another addition to his growing list of trendsetting moments.

The rapper went back through his Twitter archives to find a photograph of him and Paul from 2015. In the picture, Paul displays injuries to his face – makeup from the set of a music video.

Retweeting the six-year-old photograph, Soulja Boy trolled Paul, writing: “The day I punched him down I invented Logan Paul.” He included a boxing glove and crying face emoji in the tweet.

The day I punched him down 🥊 🤣 I invented Logan paul https://t.co/gisc0bpp6V — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 7, 2021

Many fans took to Twitter to join in on the fun, tweeting their responses and creating their own memes. See some of them below.

Let's not forget Soulja Boy was the first to beat up Logan Paul @souljaboy pic.twitter.com/xRhJH5IR9y — cpain SODMG (@CpainBeatz) June 7, 2021

Neil Armstrong: "I'm the first man to land on the moon" Soulja Boy: pic.twitter.com/OMMkWpZDPS — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme__363) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather: I beat up Logan Paul first Soulja Boy: pic.twitter.com/wqrWkzCJyF — isael🌹 (@Isael_G) June 7, 2021

What isn’t Soulja Boy the first to do? pic.twitter.com/DD7FdRbn1L — Dobbo 💥 (@DobboHHT) June 7, 2021

first rapper to fight logan paul — Belit (@Belitthenut) June 7, 2021

Soulja Boy was the first rapper on the pokedex pic.twitter.com/Lfmvfbo2pY — Bombastic Beano (@Tuberboi8) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has said the mint-condition Charizard Pokémon card he wore during his fight with Floyd Mayweather is now worth £707,000 ($1million).

The controversial YouTuber wore the card around his neck as he stepped into the ring, keeping it encased in a plastic wallet throughout. At the following press conference, Paul was spotted wearing it again and was asked about the value of the card.

“It’s a BGS 10 Charizard,” Paul explained, “first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm.”

He added: “I mean now, shit, this is a million-dollar card, baby. This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card.”