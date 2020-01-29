Sound Relief 2020 benefit concerts cancelled

Sound Relief will not be returning in 2020 after all: Today (January 29), organisers announced the massive benefit concerts will not go ahead in March.

Earlier this month, Sound Relief – which was first staged in Sydney and Melbourne in 2009 to fundraise for Victorian bushfires and floods in Queensland – announced it would return in 2020 in light of the ongoing bushfires. Elton John and Ed Sheeran were named by Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski as his top choices for headliners.

“Since announcing our intention to undertake Sound Relief 2020 the offer of assistance from International and Domestic artists, industry, media and suppliers has been second to none,” reads a statement Sound Relief posted on social media today.

“However Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don’t wish to stage lightly and after careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won’t produce the impactful result that we believe these events can – and should – have.”

“It is clear that there is no overnight fix for the issues our beautiful country is currently facing,” the statement reads. Sound Relief said its discussions for “any future event” would focus on “restoration, recovery and prevention and a view to maximising results to best benefit these areas”.

Read the full statement from Sound Relief below:

