News Music News

Sound Relief 2020 benefit concerts cancelled

Elton John and Ed Sheeran were tipped as headliners

Karen Gwee
Sound Relief 2020 cancelled Australia bushfire relief
Credit: Sound Relief official Facebook

Sound Relief will not be returning in 2020 after all: Today (January 29), organisers announced the massive benefit concerts will not go ahead in March.

Earlier this month, Sound Relief – which was first staged in Sydney and Melbourne in 2009 to fundraise for Victorian bushfires and floods in Queensland – announced it would return in 2020 in light of the ongoing bushfires. Elton John and Ed Sheeran were named by Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski as his top choices for headliners.

“Since announcing our intention to undertake Sound Relief 2020 the offer of assistance from International and Domestic artists, industry, media and suppliers has been second to none,” reads a statement Sound Relief posted on social media today.

Advertisement

“However Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don’t wish to stage lightly and after careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won’t produce the impactful result that we believe these events can – and should – have.”

“It is clear that there is no overnight fix for the issues our beautiful country is currently facing,” the statement reads. Sound Relief said its discussions for “any future event” would focus on “restoration, recovery and prevention and a view to maximising results to best benefit these areas”.

Read the full statement from Sound Relief below:

It is with regret that the organisers of Sound Relief have decided not to proceed with concerts in March as originally…

Posted by Sound Relief on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.