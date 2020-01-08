Sound Relief will return for 2020 in response to bushfire crisis

More than a decade after it was staged in Sydney and Melbourne, massive benefit concert Sound Relief will return this year to raise funds for the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia.

“In response to the devastating bushfires currently sweeping across the country, the Australian Music Community will band together once again under the unified banner of Sound Relief 2020,” Sound Relief announced on its newly revived social media accounts earlier today (January 8).

The rock benefit was first staged March 14, 2009, held simultaneously in Melbourne and Sydney. More than 120,000 people attended the concerts, raising $8million for those affected by the Victorian bushfires and floods in Queensland, as ABC reported at the time.

Though no dates and locations for Sound Relief 2020 have been confirmed, the Herald Sun reports the benefit is expected to return to Melbourne and Sydney in late February or early March.

Per the Herald Sun, Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment – who were involved in organising the benefit’s 2009 edition – will collaborate with IMC Music HQ, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand and Secret Sounds on the benefit.

Michael Chugg of Chugg Entertainment told the Herald Sun that the original Sound Relief was proof that the music industry could unite in times of crisis.

“We were raising money for hundreds of thousands of people whose lives have been shattered by some pretty horrendous situations,” Chugg said. “We don’t come together to do these things very often. This really galvanised everyone to work together. With an industry that’s so competitive and sometimes so divisive, to get everyone together to work under the one roof and pull something like this off is pretty special.”

It’s currently unclear who will perform at Sound Relief 2020. In 2009, international artists like Coldplay, Taylor Swift and Kings Of Leon were on the bill, as were reuniting bands Hunters & Collectors and Split Enz. Aussie acts who played include Jet, Wolfmother and Paul Kelly.