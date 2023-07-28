Soundcloud account rumoured to be Aphex Twin shares two new songs

A Soundcloud account rumoured to belong to Aphex Twin has shared two new songs – listen to them below.

The producer is widely rumoured to be behind the user18081971 account on the streaming platform, and has shared music on it frequently, most recently in 2020 with a six-track drop.

The two new songs on the account – titled ‘Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc’ and ‘2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc’ – originate from the 2006-2007 era.

Alongside their release, the creator – presumably Aphex – wrote: “As promised to those who [personally messaged] me.”

Listen to both tracks below.

The new music comes alongside Aphex Twin’s return with a new EP titled ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760’.

The four-track project is out today (July 28) via Warp Records and is the first new music from the producer and DJ in five years.

The new music follows Aphex Twin’s cryptic teasers earlier this year that suggested he would be making his return at Field Day 2023 this summer, before he was confirmed as a headliner along with Bonobo.

Aphex Twin has not released a full-length album since 2014’s ‘Syro’, with his recent activities often based around new technologies instead.

2021 saw Aphex Twin announce that he was teaming up with the British tech company ODDSound to deliver a pioneering new synth plugin. The producer worked under his birth name Richard D. James for the MTS-ESP plugin, which is capable of becoming the master tuning device for synth set-ups.