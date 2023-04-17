Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell settle legal dispute and will release band’s final recordings

The surviving members of Soundgarden and late frontman Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky have settled their long-standing legal dispute and will release the band’s final recordings.

In 2019, Cornell filed a lawsuit against the remaining members of the band and their manager over the rights to several unreleased Soundgarden songs, claiming the tracks entitled her to “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in royalties.

The case was finally settled earlier in 2021 as a judge ruled that there was no evidence to suggest that the band’s surviving members are withholding royalties from Cornell.

Elsewhere, Cornell filed a separate case in court against the band after they attempted to buy out her stake in her late husband’s band for what she has called a “ludicrously low” price, while the band also took Cornell to court in 2021, claiming that she had locked them out of the official Soundgarden social media accounts.

Now, a joint statement from the band and Cornell reveals that they have settled their dispute and “reached an amicable out of court resolution”.

It added: “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

“The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honour and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history – as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.”

Chris Cornell died by suicide on May 18, 2017. He was 52-years-old. Last year, fresh tributes were paid to Cornell by Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine and the late frontman’s wife Vicky to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

“Chris, five years we have missed you, you have love, you have peace, you have eternity. Love and peace for all of Soundgarden’s brothers and sisters,” the band wrote.

Last year, Vicky Cornell confirmed that the Cornell estate is planning on releasing a second volume of covers that Chris had recorded before his death.

According to his widow, the upcoming collection was mastered by the late singer, but not sequenced. A release date is yet to be announced.