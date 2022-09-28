Soundgarden and Nirvana members team up at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Surviving members of Soundgarden and Nirvana joined forces last night (September 27) to perform Soundgarden classics at the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening, with a bounty of special guests.

During the show, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear formed a new band with Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron for two songs, all fronted by The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen.

Watch the supergroup play ‘Black Hole’ and ‘The Day I Tried To Live’ below.

Last night’s tribute gig started with an acoustic performance of ‘Hallelujah’ by Grohl’s daughter, Violet, featuring Alain Johannes. That was followed by a short set from the surviving Foos, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joan Jett, who performed two of the latter’s biggest hits from the ‘80s.

Later in the show, Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ while Justin Hawkins took to the stage with late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set.

Elsewhere, Pink joined forces with Foo Fighters and Queen to perform a rousing cover of ‘Somebody To Love’ – the song that Hawkins covered himself over the years. Elsewhere, she sang with Heart‘s Nancy Wilson for their track ‘Barracuda’ before joining Foo Fighters to sing ‘The Pretender’ during their main set at the show’s finale.

During that closing set, Foo Fighters also welcomed Dave Chapelle to the stage to cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, which they had previously covered with Hawkins at their huge gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City last summer.

See the full 53-song setlist from the show here.