Soundtrack for the Slim Dusty and Joy McKean documentary, ‘Slim and I’, to be released

An official soundtrack for the forthcoming feature documentary, Slim and I, which explores the legacy and partnership of prolific country singers Slim Dusty and his wife Joy McKean has been announced.

The soundtrack, set for release on September 4, features songs from the pair’s 50-year catalogue and is interspersed with interviews from the film cast.

Aussie artists Troy Cassar-Daly, Kasey Chambers and Missy Higgins will also feature in the release, performing acoustic renditions of Dusty’s greatest songs.

The soundtrack will also feature a new song, ‘I Don’t Believe You’, penned by McKean. Released today, the new track is the 90-year-old McKean’s first composition in over a decade and is a collaboration that spans three generations of her family.

‘I Don’t Believe You’ was co-written by McKean’s grandson, James Arenman, which premiered alongside an official music video. Watch it below:

“The song was written a couple of years after Slim passed,” McKean said. “I’ve always been a believer in the saying that as long as you remember someone they are never really gone.

“I realised that Slim, his music and his legacy will live on. This inspired the lyrics ‘Don’t say a song won’t live, after the singer. Don’t say that love is lost, while the memory lingers. I don’t believe you.'”

Slim and I aims to tell “the incredible story of that partnership and of the brilliant woman who lived beside, rather than behind, the legend”.

Directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog), the film will be released in cinemas via Universal Pictures on September 10.

Dusty’s last album, ‘Columbia Lane – the Last Sessions’, was released posthumously in 2004 following the artist’s death from lung cancer in 2003. He was 76 years old.