South Australia state government allocates $1million in funding to live music venues

Adelaide institution The Gov has received $300,000 in state government funding, as part of a $1million package to aid musicians and venues affected by COVID-19.

Yesterday (May 16), Minister for Innovation and Skills, David Pisoni, announced the venture by saying, “SA’s music industry contributes $170 million to our economy and employs more than 2,300 people, that’s why the Marshall Government is amping up the live music scene with this funding injection for musicians and businesses.”

Various publications, including The Adelaide Review, have been told The Gov would not have been able to survive more than a few more months under COVID-19 conditions.

The Adelaide Review spoke to Melissa Tonkin, venue booker for The Gov, who stressed the mounting pressures of Australian venues during this time. Whilst the federal government has implemented JobKepper to support wages, other costs like council rates, insurance costs and food and beverage suppliers still arise.

“Just because your income stops, doesn’t mean the bills stop coming in,” she says. “We went into debt to pay out our smaller creditors – we understand how important it is for smaller businesses, and a lot of the people we work with are small south Australian businesses as well.”

Pisoni acknowledged their struggles by saying, “The Gov is an iconic live music venue which hosts international touring acts, national touring acts and is obviously a great supporter of local acts too – but COVID-19 has seen a huge number of shows cancelled or postponed which has had a huge impact on their business.”

“This investment in the sustainability of The Gov is an investment in the broader live music ecosystem.”

$700,000 still remains to be allocated to various venues, businesses and musicians in South Australia.

The Gov – formally titled The Governor Hindmarsh Hotel – has been operating in Adelaide for over 170 years. The Tonkin family has managed the venue since 1993.

Over the years, the Gov has hosted gigs by The Chats, Trophy Eyes, Angie McMahon, Yungblud, Vera Blue and Gizzfest.