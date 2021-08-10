South Australia to ease restrictions in seated venues to 75 per cent capacity

As other parts of the country battle with COVID-19 outbreaks, the South Australian government has announced an easing of restrictions for seated concerts and other venues in the state.

In a press conference earlier today (August 10), the state’s premier Steven Marshall revealed that seated venues, including pubs and clubs, would be able to increase their capacity to 75 per cent, or three people per 4sqm, from Thursday (August 12).

However, standing venues and events will still be confined to the existing restrictions of one person per 2sqm.

In addition, dancing and singing at venues unless performing is still prohibited. Read a full list of current restrictions here.

“We are taking this in a prudent, careful way. We do not want to be going back into lockdown here in South Australia,” Marshall said.

“The reality is, we could be at this point for quite some time, until we can get our vaccination levels up.”

The state currently has its borders shut to Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, with the majority of the former two states currently in lockdown due to recent outbreaks. The Greater Sydney area is in lockdown until at least the end of this month.

The current wave of COVID-19 has once again left the future of upcoming live music events up in the air, as some major events – including Sydney’s Vivid festival – have cancelled their 2021 iterations entirely.