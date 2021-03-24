South Australia to follow NSW and Victoria in easing venue restrictions

South Australian venues will have their restrictions eased further from next week, in an announcement made today by Premier Steven Marshall.

Coming into effect from 12.01am on March 31, seated indoor venues with capacities of up to 1,000 people, such as cinemas, will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent of their limit, provided mask-wearing is enforced. Venues with a capacity greater than 1,000 will need to have a COVID-19 management plan in place.

Additionally, the density limit for venues will be eased from one person every two square metres to three people every four square metres. Restrictions on dancefloors in venues with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people will also be removed.

As the ABC reports, Premier Steven Marshall said these changes are expected to lift venue capacities “from about 50 per cent to 75 per cent”.

“I know this is going to be a massive relief for many organisations in South Australia,” he said.

“They want to see that density level increased so that they can create more jobs.”

The news in South Australia follows similar moves recently made by the Victorian and New South Wales governments to ease restrictions.

Representatives from the arts industry, such as the Australian Live Music Business Council and Live Performance Australia, have been pushing state and territory governments to ease restrictions as community transmission rates decline and the JobKeeper scheme comes to an end.