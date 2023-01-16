South Australian government defends exclusive Sam Smith concert, says it cost “a lot less” than $1million

The South Australian government has defended its decision to bring out UK singer Sam Smith for a one-off concert at a winery in the town of McLaren Vale.

Smith performed to an audience of 300 people at the d’Arenberg Cube last Wednesday (January 11). Those in the crowd included people who had won contests to attend – many via radio stations – as well as social media influencers, including some from interstate and overseas.

Smith’s visit was organised by the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) and, in addition to the singer’s performance, also saw them take in tourist activities such as a trip to the beach at Port Willunga and attending Cleland Wildlife Park, posting about them on their social media channels.

South Australian politician Michelle Lensink, of the opposition Liberal party, questioned yesterday (January 16) how much money was spent on bringing Smith out for the one-off concert. Lensink called for transparency around costing and other aspects of the trip, and suggested the concert may have cost anywhere between $1million and $1.5million.

South Australian tourism minister Zoe Bettison has, however, since denied that figure being accurate, and defended commissioning the exclusive concert. “We sign confidentiality agreements, but I can tell you it is short – a lot less than the $1 million that’s been proposed,” she said, as the ABC reports.

Bettison also claimed that 742million people had “interacted” with posts on social media by Smith about their trip. “I believe the money is well spent, and these are the unique opportunities we’ve got to look at in tourism,” she added.

Smith was paid by the South Australian government for both the concert itself, as well as for making social media posts about their visit. They put up five posts on Instagram – where they have a following of more than 14.6million people – where they mentioned being in the state, as well as one on Facebook and one on TikTok.

“What a beautiful night in Adelaide, thank you so much to everyone who came and shared these songs and this sunset with me and my gorgeous band,” Smith captioned one Instagram post alongside a photo of the show. On that post, they also tagged the official South Australia Instagram account and used the hashtag #seesouthaustralia.

When announcing the concert last November, Bettison said that Smith “choosing South Australia as the backdrop to their only Australian performance” would be a “memorable moment for the state and a magnificent opportunity to showcase all we have on offer here”.

Erik De Roos, the SATC’s executive director of marketing, added that Smith showcasing South Australia’s tourism offerings to their sizeable online following represented a key opportunity to expose the state to potential travellers. “Sam could not have chosen a more perfect location for their fans to experience a little more of South Australia,” he said.

While in South Australia, Smith also announced a full Australian and New Zealand tour in support of forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. The singer will play five arena dates in October and November as part of the tour, beginning in Adelaide before continuing to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.