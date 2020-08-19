South Australian Music Awards to go ahead in 2020

Organisers of the South Australian Music Awards have announced that the event will go ahead in 2020, with nominations open today (August 20).
The SAM Awards will be decided for the majority of categories – the full list below – by a panel of 15 national and local judges who represent various faculties of the industries. Today, organisers announced the likes of triple j’s Declan Byrne and hip-hop artist Jimblah (aka James Alberts) as panelists in 2020.
The 2020 SAM Award winners will be announced on Tuesday November 3, with a ceremony to be conducted in keeping with the current COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The celebration format will be announced at a later date.
The awards, which look to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of members of the South Australian music industry in the previous 12 months, received a record number of votes for its 2019 edition.
Winners in 2019 included Adrian Eagle, who took out Best Solo Artist and Best Release on the back of his 2019 track ‘A.O.K’, while Electric Fields cleaned up in the Electronic and Best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist categories.
The 2020 South Australian Music Awards categories are:
Industry Voted Awards
Best Studio
Best Studio Engineer
Best Live Technician
Best Major Festival/Event
Best Small Festival/Event
Best Venue
Best Cover Art
Best Manager
Best Music Video
Best Song
Best New Artist
Best Group
Best Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Artist
Best Solo Artist
Best Release
Best Music Educator
Best Innovation
People’s Choice Awards
Blues & Roots
Country
Electronic
Experimental
Folk
Heavy
Hip Hop
Jazz
Pop
Punk
Rock
Souk/Funk/R&B