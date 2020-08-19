South Australian Music Awards to go ahead in 2020

Organisers of the South Australian Music Awards have announced that the event will go ahead in 2020, with nominations open today (August 20).

The SAM Awards will be decided for the majority of categories – the full list below – by a panel of 15 national and local judges who represent various faculties of the industries. Today, organisers announced the likes of triple j’s Declan Byrne and hip-hop artist Jimblah (aka James Alberts) as panelists in 2020.

The 2020 SAM Award winners will be announced on Tuesday November 3, with a ceremony to be conducted in keeping with the current COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The celebration format will be announced at a later date.

The awards, which look to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of members of the South Australian music industry in the previous 12 months, received a record number of votes for its 2019 edition.

Winners in 2019 included Adrian Eagle, who took out Best Solo Artist and Best Release on the back of his 2019 track ‘A.O.K’, while Electric Fields cleaned up in the Electronic and Best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist categories.

The 2020 South Australian Music Awards categories are:

Industry Voted Awards

Best Studio

Best Studio Engineer

Best Live Technician

Best Major Festival/Event

Best Small Festival/Event

Best Venue

Best Cover Art

Best Manager

Best Music Video

Best Song

Best New Artist

Best Group

Best Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Artist

Best Solo Artist

Best Release

Best Music Educator

Best Innovation



People’s Choice Awards

Blues & Roots

Country

Electronic

Experimental

Folk

Heavy

Hip Hop

Jazz

Pop

Punk

Rock

Souk/Funk/R&B