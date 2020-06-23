South Australian peak arts body calls for extra state support, citing high job losses

South Australia’s peak arts industry body has called on the state government to provide additional relief for the sector, citing data that found disproportionately high job losses in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arts Industry Council of South Australia has requested a $10million injection into the sector, on top of the $2.5million in funding measures already taken by the state government.

On Monday (June 22), representatives from AICSA made the case to the Legislative Council’s Budget and Finance Committee. If agreed to, the funds would be allocated toward grants programs, commissioning funds, income relief, audience engagement strategies and assisting venues to reopen safely.

“Arts organisations and venues were some of the first to shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AICSA chair Gail Kovatseff in a statement.

“Necessary social distancing requirements mean they will be some of the last businesses to completely reopen, and at least one in three people have lost their job in our industry in South Australia. The figures are even worse for low-income women in our industry.”

AICSA referenced recent data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics which found over the twelve-week period between the week ending March 14 and the week ending May 30, 26.3 per cent of employees in the arts and recreation sector nationwide had lost their jobs.

Though the ABS doesn’t publish state-based sector job data, this figure jumps to more than a third of all arts workers when looking at South Australia alone, according to a paper prepared by political economist Greg Ogle.

This morning (June 23), Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed a rescue package for the arts and live entertainment sectors was in the works, the details of which are expected to be announced next month.

“If we go into the creative and entertainment industries, they have seen no change and that’s not surprising, given the social distancing rules that apply,” Morrison said in a press conference.

“So we [are examining] and targeting how we’re going to provide that support and we’re working on those responses right now and we’ll announce them in July.”