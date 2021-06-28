South Australian venue capacities reduced in pre-emptive COVID-19 restrictions

South Australia has followed other states and territories in reintroducing restrictions in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Currently in SA, hospitality venues are subject to a density quotient of three people every four square metres. Dancing at nightclubs is also subject to the same density quotient.

As the ABC reports, from midnight tonight (June 29), this quotient will be tightened to one person every two square metres for venues. Masks will also be mandatory inside venues.

Advertisement

These restrictions will be in place for at least a week. Artists with shows in SA taking place over the next week include Thelma Plum, Amy Shark, The Rubens.

While SA has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases, Premier Steven Marshall explained the new restrictions are designed to prevent any forthcoming outbreak. The Australian Capital Territory took similar pre-emptive measures by requiring residents to wear masks indoors.

“We are now at a critical point in the situation rolling out right across the country,” Marshall said.

“We hope this will be for a week – we don’t want to put any restrictions in place but we feel, given the nature of the rapid spread of the Delta virus, we have no alternative but to take action, pre-emptive action in South Australia, to keep our state and our economy strong.”

Over the weekend, Western Australia’s Perth and Peel regions returned to phase one restrictions and Darwin entered a 48-hour lockdown after both cities recorded cases of COVID-19. Darwin has since extended its lockdown for another 72 hours.

Advertisement

Greater Sydney and other areas throughout New South Wales are also currently in lockdown.